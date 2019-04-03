53 dead due to swine flu since January in Indore

As many as 53 people have died due to swine flu in Indore since the start of this year.
Among the patients who have died, 29 were residents of Indore, whereas 24 had come to Indore for treatment.
"From January till date, we have sent 774 samples for tests, out of which 183 people have been found positive in the swine flu test," Praveen Jadiya, chief medical and health officer, Indore told ANI.
Earlier, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had written a letter to incumbent Chief Minister Kamal Nath, for ensuring proper medical facilities to patients suffering from swine flu.
Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.
H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.
