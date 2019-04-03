AgustaWestland case: Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's wife fears arrest, files anticipatory bail plea

-
ALSO READ
AgustaWestland case: Notice issued to ED on accused Rajeev Saxena's anticipatory bail plea
Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talvar files bail plea in Delhi court
VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court grants bail to Rajeev Saxena
Delhi court to hear Rajeev Saxena's bail plea on Thursday
VVIP Chopper case: Dubai-based accused moves for anticipatory bail
-
Lobbyist Deepak Talwar's wife Deepa on Wednesday moved an anticipatory bail plea before the Patiala House Court here on the apprehension that if she comes to India to join the probe in AgustaWestland chopper case, she might be arrested.
The court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply on the plea filed by Deepa. The court will hear the matter on April 11.
Earlier on March 30, the ED filed a charge-sheet before a special CBI court here against Talwar in connection with a money laundering case and also named his son Aditya Talwar as an accused in the case.
Deepak Talwar was extradited to India from Dubai on January 30 this year. He was extradited along with Rajeev Saxena, who turned an approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU