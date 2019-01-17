6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar islands region

An measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the region on Thursday morning.

" of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on:17-01-2019, 08:23:07 IST, Lat:7.6 N & Long: 94.5 E, Depth: 84 Km, Region: Region," the (IMD) tweeted.

No tsunami warning has been issued, and no casualties or injuries have been reported as of yet. There have been no reports of aftershocks either.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)