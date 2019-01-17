NIA carries out searches in UP, Punjab in connection with ISIS-inspired terror modules

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at seven places in western and in connection with the investigation pertaining to ISIS-inspired terror modules, conspiring terror attacks in the country.

NIA of Police (IG) told ANI that searches are presently underway at seven places after a few people were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks in the country.

More details are awaited in the case.

On December 26 last year, the NIA had busted an ISIS-inspired terror module, targeting important personalities including politicians and vital installations, by raiding 17 locations in and UP and had held 10 persons from whom cash, mobile phones, SIM cards, arms and ammunition including a rocket launcher were recovered.

NIA had identified Mufti Mohammad Suhail alias Hazrath, son of Hafiz Ahmad, a native of Amroha, as the mastermind of the module.

"Vital installations, important places, important personalities, and crowded places were on their targets. The level of preparation suggests that they planned to do an attack at the earliest. They were focusing on remote control bombs as well as Fidayeen attack," Mittal had said.

Searches had been conducted at 17 locations in and in connection with a new ISIS-styled terror module 'Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam' which was in an advanced stage of carrying out a series of blasts. Searches have been conducted in Delhi's Seelampur and UP's Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, and

Large quantities of explosive material, weapons, and ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered during searches.

Revealing that the module was largely self-funded, Mittal had said: "Rs 7.5 lakh cash was recovered during the raids along with nearly 100 mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, and Some of the searches are still underway."

"After initial interrogation of 16 suspects, we have decided to arrest 10 accused. The current information suggests the entire planning was largely self-funded. Some accused have stolen gold from their homes and purchased alarm clock, explosive instruments, and other materials," Mittal had said.

