60 hockey players named for women's national camp

Hockey India on Thursday named 60 players for the women's national camp at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, beginning April 26.
The players were selected on the basis of their recent performance at the 9th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2019 (A and B Divisions).
Eight goalkeepers including Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati, Sonal Minz, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Chanchal, Sandya MG and Mahima have made to the camp while among defenders, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nisha, Reena Khokhar, Sunita Lakra, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Vandana, Kiran, Ritu, Kirandeep Kaur, Gurleen Grewal and Cheluvamba R have been included.
Meanwhile, 17 midfielders have been named including Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Monika, Karishma Yadav, Sonika, Renuka Yadav, Shyama Tidgam, Anuja Singh, Namita Toppo, Lily Chanu, Preeti Dubey, Reet, Chetna, Elin Lakra, Rajni Bala and Upasana Singh.
Among forwards, Rani, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Priyanka Wankhede, Anupa Barla, Udita, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Leelavathy Mallamada Jaya, Sharmila Devi, Amandeep Kaur, Aishwarya Chavan, Lalremsiami, Sonal Tiwari, Manisha Dhawal and Alka Dung Dung have been called-up for the national camp which concludes on June 9. There will be selection trials to prune down the list to 33 core probables on May 4.
"While I'm looking forward to seeing and testing the new talent coming into the National Camp, the athletes will need to perform and show their capabilities. We're constantly looking to improve and good players posing a challenge to seniors will only increase the competition within the core group and also help create depth in the team," Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said.
