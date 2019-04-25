Dale Steyn to miss RCB's remaining matches in IPL

The South African bowler Dale Steyn will miss the remaining Royal Challengers (RCB) matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian League (IPL) due to inflammation in his shoulder.

"Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of the state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL," Sanjeev Churiwala, chairman of RCB said in an official statement on Thursday.

Steyn was acquired by RCB as a replacement for the injured Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile on April 12.

The 35-year-old bowler played just two matches in the ongoing edition of He took a total of four wickets in those two matches.

Steyn marked his return to RCB as he had earlier played for the team between 2008 and 2010 taking, 27 wickets from 28 matches.

The bowler had rejuvenised RCB's bowling lineup and he was a key figure in the team's winning performances against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing edition of the

RCB is currently ranked at the seventh position in the league standings.

The team next takes on Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on April 28.

