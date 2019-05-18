8-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in district of on Thursday.

The girl was kidnapped by the accused while she playing outside her house, and was later raped, police said.

The victim is admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

Police have assured thorough investigation in the matter and strict action against the accused.

The incident came days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in district, leading to outrage against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

on Thursday met the victim and her family, affirming that the matter is not a political issue for him. The added that justice will be ensured to those who suffered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)