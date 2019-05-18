8-yr-old girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Rahul to address poll meetings in Rajasthan on Monday
Rajasthan: 115 candidates to contest in 13 LS seats in 4th phase
Four killed, 5 injured as two cars collide in Rajasthan's Dholpur
Alwar gang rape: IO named, to give report in 10 days
Seven injured after overhead water tank collapses in Alwar
-
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday.
The girl was kidnapped by the accused while she playing outside her house, and was later raped, police said.
The victim is admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.
Police have assured thorough investigation in the matter and strict action against the accused.
The incident came days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Alwar district, leading to outrage against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the victim and her family, affirming that the matter is not a political issue for him. The Congress president added that justice will be ensured to those who suffered.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU