Disproportionate assets case: Delhi Court allows Vakamulla Chandrashekhar to travel

A Court allowed Vakamulla Chandrashekhar, an accused in a disproportionate assets case involving former Virbhadra Singh, to travel to the

Chandrashekhar, and Promoter of of Companies has been allowed to travel between June 8 to June 25 for his 'daughter's convocation ceremony.'

Chandrashekhar sought permission to travel submitting that he has given the address of his stay and is a permanent resident of and there is no chance of him absconding from the course of justice.

However, (ED) through its opposed the plea of Chandrashekhar and submitted that the case is almost at the final stage and there is credible evidence against the accused.

"The reason cited for travelling abroad is not cogent and convocation ceremony will be held even without the presence of the accused", ED stated in court.

According to the ED's case, Chandrashekhar is involved in projecting the illicit money of to the tune of Rs 5.9 crore and Rs 1.19 crore as untainted by receiving cash from him and providing entries in his through various entities under his influence.

After the conclusion of arguments, permitted Chandershekar to travel abroad to the with the condition that he needs to furnish additional security of Rs 10 lakhs.

He also needs to furnish a detailed affidavit disclosing his detailed programme including his stay at various stations abroad and telephone numbers and residential address before his departure.

