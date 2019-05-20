A day before election results, Amit Shah to host dinner for NDA leaders

is likely to host a dinner for NDA leaders on Tuesday.

According to sources, has invited the key leaders of Democratic Alliance and will be meeting them over dinner two nights before the day of counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

the is also expected to meet tomorrow, the sources said.

Exit polls telecast after the culmination of polls on Sunday projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

While the BJP and its coalition partners have said that the exit polls are showing the complete picture, the Opposition parties have termed the exit polls as wrong.

Elections for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha were held between April 11 and May 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

