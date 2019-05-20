UP Governor dismisses OP Rajbhar from Cabinet on Yogi's request

Governor Ram on Monday accepted Yogi Adityanath's request and dismissed (SBSP) from the post of for Backward Class Welfare and 'Divyangjan' Empowerment with immediate effect.

This comes after Adityanath earlier today wrote to Ram requesting him to immediately dismiss from the state cabinet.

had earlier resigned from the Cabinet but his resignation was not accepted.

On May 1, Rajbhar had stated that he has resigned as a cabinet from the over the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.

"I had resigned on the night of April 13 from the post of when they (BJP) said that you have to contest on our symbol. I told them I will contest from only one seat but from my own party. However, they did not agree to that either. Following which, I immediately resigned but they did not accept my resignation," Rajbhar had said back then.

SBSP is an ally of the BJP since 2017.

Earlier on April 16, Rajbhar had announced that his party will go 'solo' in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. He had alleged that the BJP wanted to "eliminate" the SBSP as it did not give them a single ticket.

