Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC issues fresh notices to Saif, Sonali, Neelam, Tabu

The bench of the High Court on Monday issued fresh notices to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and in the 1998 poaching case.

A single bench of Justice issued the notices to the following an appeal by the government against their acquittal by a on April 5 last year.

Notice was also issued to who was allegedly accompanying the when the poaching took place.

Justice Garg directed that the case be listed for hearing after eight weeks.

The high court had on March 11 issued notices to the five respondents on the state government's appeal challenging their acquittal in the case.

Bollywood star was, however, convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act by the and was awarded a five-year prison term along with a fine of Rs 10,000 after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in during the shooting of his 1998 blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

The appeal of Salman Khan, who is on bail, is pending before the high court.

The trial court had acquitted his co-stars -- Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu, besides due to lack of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)