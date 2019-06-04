AAI signs pact with Boeing to modernise air traffic management in India

The (AAI) and on Tuesday announced the signing of a technical assistance agreement to develop an roadmap which will improve utilisation and help maintain efficient aircraft operations.

The comprehensive 10-year communication, navigation and surveillance/ (CNS/ATM) modernisation roadmap spread over 18 months is being undertaken with a grant from the (USTDA).

The objective of the agreement is to develop a roadmap based on global and local best practices to optimally utilise capacity, enhance communications and invest in navigation, surveillance and

"The implementation of modern technologies and global practices will allow to increase its capacity significantly by improving communications, enabling flexible use of airspace and allowing the safe processing of additional flights using for smoother and more efficient skies in India," said

of Salil Gupte said: "India is experiencing unprecedented growth in civil With this kind of growth comes the need for safe and efficient aircraft operations as well as improving the infrastructure."

will analyse current technologies and processes to identify efficiency improvements that can be implemented while maintaining a practical and safe airspace system. As part of the project, it will also work with the of Civil Aviation, airlines operating in India, operators and other airspace stakeholders like the US-India Cooperation Programme.

US to India said the agreement between and Boeing is a significant step in furthering collaboration on between the two countries. "We look forward to such opportunities where both countries can utilise their expertise and innovation to develop blueprints for cutting-edge technologies for the future.

