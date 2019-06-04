Bajaj Finserv partners with motherhood hospitals to provide Life Care finance facility

In a bid to expand its Life Care Finance segment, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Ltd, today announced its partnership with motherhood hospitals, a comprehensive network of women & children hospital.

The partnership will enable patients at all motherhood hospitals to avail Life Care Finance (LCF) from that converts their medical and wellness bills into an interest-free EMI

At present, Motherhood Hospitals has a national network of 12 hospitals located in seven cities across the country. They are in Bengaluru (Indiranagar, Sarjapur Road, Hebbal, HRBR Layout, Banashankari), Chennai (Alwarpet), Pune (Kharadi), (Kharghar), and

The hospital will be offering an EMI financing option to patients for pregnancy care, fertility care; gynaecology, advanced laparoscopy surgery, neonatology, pediatrics, fetal medicine, cosmetology and radiology.

"Over the past one year, we have partnered with multiple clinics and hospitals to provide a seamless payment option to our customers. Our partnership with Motherhood Hospitals, is a step towards providing the best care for mothers and children by providing them convenient payment options through the EMI network thereby creating a distinctive experience for them," said Anup Saha, President-Consumer Finance,

Every partnership builds towards one of Bajaj Finserv's key aims, which outlines as providing hassle-free financing options to customers.

"We are glad to associate with Bajaj Finserv. With these unique offering, customers will now have access to through Bajaj EMI Network whereby they will have ease of accessing like an emergency delivery or a gynae procedure, or a NICU stay of their babies, without too much of financial liability. This is an attempt to make accessible and affordable to all categories of patients," said Vijayrathna V, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals.

Patients taking treatment at Motherhood hospitals will have the facility to pay through the Bajaj Finserv EMI option. Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders can swipe their card for the payment while others may connect with the Bajaj Finserv Relationship at the to submit their KYC.

Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance is now available in over 2,700 clinics or hospitals across the country covering 174 treatments. Patients can now avail instant loans ranging from Rs 7000 to Rs 4.5 lakhs with the facility to pay through the Bajaj Finserv

