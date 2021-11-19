Former S African batsman AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

-
-
Former South African batter AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
De Villiers last played for South Africa in April 2018 when the Proteas locked horns with Australia at Johannesburg.
"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," De Villiers tweeted.
De Villiers last game in the limited-overs format for South Africa came on February 16, 2018, against India.
The swashbuckling batter has been playing franchise cricket and was a key member in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and he featured 184 IPL games.
De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The former South African batter featured in 340 T20 games for different teams across the globe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
