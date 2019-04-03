Accor brings its iconic Raffles brand to India with two new hotels

Accor has announced two majestic hotels in - and - in the presence of Accor and owner,

The iconic brand is synonymous with luxury, glamour and extraordinary adventure and this announcement signal a new direction for Accor in India, with a stronger focus on luxury and premium brands. Both hotels will deliver a palatial experience in an extraordinary setting along with the famously discreet and personalised Raffles service.

Raffles is renowned for setting the standard for luxury hospitality for over 130 years. With 13 properties across 11 countries, each represents a carefully curated experience in the most distinguished addresses in the world. Since joining the Accor network in 2015, the brand has undergone a renaissance, with a strong pipeline that will see the portfolio double in the next few years.

The Indian state of is unique for its rich heritage and tradition and is famous for its spectacular palaces and forts, which makes it the perfect setting to continue the Raffles legend. forms part of the culturally rich tourist circuit known as The Golden Triangle, which comprises New Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur; while is a natural extension of this given its proximity to Both cities are renowned as epicentres for the highest levels of luxury, so it makes sense that the Raffles brand will make its presence in both.

"It is with immense pride that we announce the arrival of the Raffles brand in India, a hallmark of luxury and sublime service in a country that is famous for delivering luxury at the highest level. With our strategic partners, we look forward to providing an oasis of calm and charm in two of the most incredible destinations in India," said Sebastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor, on this historic occasion.

"We thank and our partners for entrusting us with these landmark properties and we look forward to delivering the distinctive Raffles experience to travellers in We also thank Mr Sharma for bringing the first Fairmont to in Jaipur and extending this partnership to the Raffles brand," added

"Today's signing of the Raffles Jaipur and Raffles marks a historic moment for Accor in India and certainly for tourism in India," said Jean-Michel Casse, - India and South Asia, Accor.

"Bringing the Raffles brand, which is synonymous with excellence, taste and luxury, to India is a perfect fit for our vision. The opening of and Raffles Jaipur is a key moment in our strategic growth in India and represents a new era of highly differentiated ultra-luxury experiences for both destinations," commented on this occasion.

"We are very grateful to the and for giving us the opportunity to bring our vision to both these historic cities of to create new icons in India. This partnership reinforces our foresight of India becoming a global gateway with world-class facilities that set new standards for residents and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming guests and offering them the most memorable experience in a timeless destination," added Ratankant Sharma on the occasion.

