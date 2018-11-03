Acko ties up with UrbanClap

New-age company, Insurance, announced a strategic tie-up with UrbanClap, a mobile-based services marketplace, under which has developed an accident product for top performing professionals, also referred to as 'partners'.

has a robust community of over 50,000 service professionals who are growing their everyday leveraging the platform. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by in providing benefits like cover to select top partners. This insurance is offered as a performance linked benefit to its partners.

Under this program, an UrbanClap partner will receive an benefit for eventualities like death and disability for Rs 1 lakh each. There is also a loan protection cover of Rs 50,000 and a child education cover of Rs 60,000 for the partners' family in case of death or total disability. Claims can be made on Acko's website or through Acko's call centre number.

"Our partners are the backbone of UrbanClap and we continuously look for ways to add value to their lives. We are excited to partner with Acko, to offer this to our top performing partners initially, given their commitment to providing users with the most cost-effective while ensuring ease of use and a seamless experience. This is a first-of-its-kind an initiative by UrbanClap and a great tool to reward and retain our partners," said Varun Khaitan, of UrbanClap.

Kulin Shah, Vice President-Partnerships at Acko, added: "At Acko, we create innovative products to ensure that it is effortless for consumers to secure themselves in various aspects of their daily life. This partnership with UrbanClap, India's largest home services platform is a seamless integration of two customer-centric brands focused on delivering the best user experience. With this partnership, will be bringing its hassle-free issuance and claims processes to UrbanClap professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)