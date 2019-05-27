Adani Gas revenue in FY 19 up 32 pc at Rs 1,385 crore

said on Monday its revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,823 crore in 2018-19, up by 32 per cent from Rs 1,385 crore in the previous year, on the back of strong volume growth in both piped (PNG) and compressed (CNG) distribution.

The CNG volume grew 12 per cent to 276 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCM) against 248 MMSCM in the comparative period. The volume of PNG distribution also increased by 14 per cent to 264 MMSCM versus 231 MMSCM.

The operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for FY 19 increased by 25 per cent to Rs 455 crore from Rs 365 crore last year.

On the Q4 FY 19 basis also, the company's revenue increased by 24 per cent to Rs 494 crore compared to Rs 395 crore in Q4 FY 18. The volumes growth was 14 per cent and 5 per cent respectively in CNG and PNG.

The operating EBITDA for Q4 FY19 also witnessed strong growth of 52 per cent to Rs 140 crore versus Rs 92 crore in Q$ FY18.

"Adani Group's progression in sectors critical to nation building which in consonance to the various initiatives undertaken by the government is now visible and apparent to our stakeholders across the country," said company's

"In the coming years, will aggressively focus on fulfilling our national and will succeed in transforming to a gas-based economy, consequently creating substantial value for our shareholders," he said in a statement.

has set up at and in Gujarat, Faridabad, and in Haryana, and Khurja in In addition, its joint venture with has started operations in Prayagraj, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Panipat, Daman, Dharwad, Udhamsingh Nagar, and Bulandsahar.

