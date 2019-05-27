Weave a new story with your mother's heirloom sarees

For every girl, her mother's saree is reminiscent of her childhood and her mother's unconditional love, for posterity. When the fabric of love, she wore once for her milestone celebration, is weaved to give a makeover, the bond between mother & daughter becomes even more, stronger, timeless and priceless.

promises to strengthen this bond between your mother & you, by retaining the vintage world charm of her old weaves and give her sarees a unique and exquisite makeover, this wedding season.

If you are a bridesmaid or bride-to-be, or a wedding guest, you can walk into at Nungambakkam until June 5th for a free consultation with Ayana's designers. Be it the mehendi or sangeet ceremony, or the muhurat or wedding reception, Ayana is all set to weave magic and refurbish your mother's traditional sarees to wears to suit every occasion.

From a contemporary silhouette with a vintage vibe to timeless classic lehengas, anarkalis, waist coats, crop tops, skirts, embellished blouses and salwar suit, the designers at Ayana will aesthetically twist and tweak your mother's traditional sarees to modernise them in a truly unique way. Even if the whole saree can't be used as is, some part of the six yards can be included to make a classy dupatta or a veil to ace that ethnic look on your special day.

They also showcase a wide range of ready to wear outfits made from pure Kanjivaram silk sarees in store.

