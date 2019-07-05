JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

I respect Smith and Warner, says Imran Tahir ahead SA-Australia clash
Business Standard

Afghanistan: 4 killed, 36 wounded in Taliban attack

ANI  |  Asia 

At least four civilians were killed and 36 others suffered injuries in a Taliban attack in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The Kamma Press, citing the 209 Shaheen Corps, reported that Taliban fired multiple rounds of mortars and rockets in a market area.

The Corps said that the shelling started at 6:39 am [local time].

Taliban has conducted various attacks in a past few days. On June 2, 68 people suffered injuries in a coordinated attack by the terror group which rocked the city of Kabul.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU