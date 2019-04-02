AFSPA withdrawn from 3 districts of Arunachal: Sources

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Armed Force (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the law and order situation in six districts of Arunachal Pradesh was reviewed before March 31 for the validity of the 'disturbed area' designation under AFSPA.

Arunachal Pradesh has nine districts where AFSPA was in action before the withdrawal of the same from three of them.

The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces in 'disturbed areas'. According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party released its manifesto ahead of the impending polls in which included a promise to amend the AFSPA.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 22:35 IST

