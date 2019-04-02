Congress condemns withdrawal of government accommodation to JKPCC chief

-
The state government has withdrawn the official accommodation of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president GA Mir.
JKPCC has strongly condemned the move of the government, saying that withdrawing official accommodation of JKPCC president is very unfortunate.
Mir is also contesting in the Lok Sabha elections and will be filing his nomination papers for Anantnag parliamentary constituency on April 3.
