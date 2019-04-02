JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Indian Air Force, Army to destroy unexploded bombs by Pak: Sources

Kashmiri Gate Police Station is the best in Delhi
Business Standard

Congress condemns withdrawal of government accommodation to JKPCC chief

ANI  |  Politics 

The state government has withdrawn the official accommodation of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president GA Mir.

JKPCC has strongly condemned the move of the government, saying that withdrawing official accommodation of JKPCC president is very unfortunate.

Mir is also contesting in the Lok Sabha elections and will be filing his nomination papers for Anantnag parliamentary constituency on April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU