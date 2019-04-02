Congress to launch publicity campaign on April 5

In the run-up to the elections, the party is slated to launch its political campaign and official theme of the campaign on April 5.

A member of the publicity committee informed that multiple and international advertising and PR firms have been shortlisted for the campaign.

As per sources, the party campaign material will revolve around 'NYAY' and 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' and the party will be focusing more on the digital content for reaching out to voters.

The party will also be focusing more on the regions where it expects better chances of winning and the campaign will be carried out in a phased manner.

Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and culminate on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

