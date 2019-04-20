After May 23, Mayawati, Akhilesh will start part two of their enmity: PM Modi

Modi on Saturday took a jibe at SP-BSP alliance and said that and Akhilesh Yadav's "fake friendship" will end on May 23 when the result will be announced and they will start part two of their enmity.

"Ek dosti UP Vidhan Sabha ke chunaav ke samay bhi hui thi, chunav khatm hua, dosti bhi khatm hogai, dushmani mein badal gai. Ab ek dosti phir hui hai, lekin iske tootne ki tarikh bhi tay hai. Aapko tootne ki tarikh bataun? May 23 ko ye farzi dosti phir se toot jaegi (One friendship was done during the election. After the election got over, the friendship also ended and turned into enmity. Now, again a fake friendship has been made. But this will also end on May 23)," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"After May 23, 'Bua' and 'Babua' will start part two of their enmity. They will again start reminding each other of the Guest House case. These people have done nothing for Dalits and Other Backward Classes. They have only done politics on the issue of poverty," he said.

