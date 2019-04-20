After May 23, Mayawati, Akhilesh will start part two of their enmity: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Modi lowering political discourse in country, using ED and CBI to target political rivals: Mayawati
Shortly after returning from EC ban, Mayawati aims at BJP
24 years on, Mayawati seeks votes for Mulayam, shares stage in Mainpuri
'Farzi' friendship between BSP, SP will end on May 23: PM
EC should also stop PM Modi from seeking votes in name of Army : Akhilesh Yadav
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a jibe at SP-BSP alliance and said that Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's "fake friendship" will end on May 23 when the result will be announced and they will start part two of their enmity.
"Ek dosti UP Vidhan Sabha ke chunaav ke samay bhi hui thi, chunav khatm hua, dosti bhi khatm hogai, dushmani mein badal gai. Ab ek dosti phir hui hai, lekin iske tootne ki tarikh bhi tay hai. Aapko tootne ki tarikh bataun? May 23 ko ye farzi dosti phir se toot jaegi (One friendship was done during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. After the election got over, the friendship also ended and turned into enmity. Now, again a fake friendship has been made. But this will also end on May 23)," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally here.
"After May 23, 'Bua' and 'Babua' will start part two of their enmity. They will again start reminding each other of the Guest House case. These people have done nothing for Dalits and Other Backward Classes. They have only done politics on the issue of poverty," he said.
The Prime Minister further questioned Mayawati over her decision to join hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP).
He said: "Who used to torture Dalits? If I will ask this, then it would become difficult for Mayawati. She will gain start remembering her tough decision," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU