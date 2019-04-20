Guj Minister compares Rahul with a puppy wagging its tail at sight of food

Gujarat Cabinet Minister Ganpat Vasava on Saturday once again stoked controversy by comparing Congress president Rahul Gandhi with a puppy, wagging its tail at the sight of food.
"When PM Modi stands, it looks like the lion of Gujarat is standing. When Rahul Gandhi stands, it looks like a puppy is there wagging its tail; if Pakistan offers it a chapatti, it'll go there; if China offers it a chapatti, it'll go there," Vasava said.
The BJP minister made the statement while addressing a public rally here in support of the Member of Parliament Mansukhbhai Vasava.
Vasava had earlier stirred a controversy after he said that Rahul Gandhi should be made to consume poison by his party workers to prove that he is a true devotee of Lord Shiva.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
