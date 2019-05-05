Agra: Girl hacked to death by neighbour, accused absconding

JUST IN
Re-polling ordered in 8 booths of Shahjahanpur constituency
ANI 

A girl was hacked to death allegedly by her neighbour in Agra's Khandauli area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the reason behind the girl's death is yet to be ascertained.

A case will be registered soon and strict action will be taken against the culprit, police added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Prashant Verma said, "The body has been sent for postmortem. Her (victim's) family is at the police station registering a complaint.

First Published: Sun, May 05 2019. 04:32 IST

