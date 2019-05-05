Let us know if even a single FIR was filed against us: Akhilesh Yadav to BJP

Hitting out at the BJP for terming his party's rule in as "gundaraj," (SP) on Saturday said that "let us know if a single FIR has been filed against us but show us FIR copies registered against state Minister "

"They blamed us for gundaraj (hooliganism) in I want to say let us know if a single FIR has been filed against us. But also show us FIR copies registered against Minister Yogi Adityanath," said while addressing an election rally here.

"He has been charged under several sections. I can not even count them and you cannot even imagine what kind of sections he was charged under," he added.

The SP chief and former alleged that cancelled the nomination of his party candidate from "The government claims that it wants to end terrorism but it was afraid of a jawan."

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Yadav said: "What are the BJP people bringing on roads? It is bulls. And bulls are hurting the people on roads. If a bull hurts anyone, what charges the police will impose on them? Will they register an FIR against a bull?"

Yadav wondered if a case will be filed against any bull if it hurts anyone and demanded that the FIR should be registered against Adityanath instead. He also claimed that seven people died in because of the bulls.

Later, Akhilesh attacked Adityanath for branding him a 'tonti-chor' (a thief who steals water tap).

"The Chief Minister (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) and a few of his officials have taught 'chilam' (tobacco pipe) to PM Modi. Those who are calling us 'tonti tonti,' they are the one with chilam" (Mukhyamantri ji ne aur unke kuchh adhikariyo ne Pradhan Mantri ji ko bhi chilam sikha diya....Jo log humein keh rahe hain tonti-tonti, vahi hain chilam wale)."

Polling for 80 parliamentary seats in is being held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

