Ahmed Patel appears before Gujarat HC in connection with his election to Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday appeared before the Gujarat High Court, which was hearing a petition challenging his election to the Rajya Sabha in 2017 from the state.
Patel, who appeared as a witness, was cross-examined by advocate Satyapal Jain.
Jain is representing Balvantsinh Rajput, BJP's nominee for the Rajya Sabha poll from the state in 2017, who has filed the petition accusing Patel of bribing legislators for votes.
"Ahmed Patel appeared before the court as a witness. He also filed an affidavit in his support and his cross-examination started today. The cross-examination and his evidence are going in the right direction according to our point of view," Jain told reporters after the court hearing.
Jain said that Patel will be cross-examined on Friday as well.
Patel was elected to the Upper House of the Parliament after defeating BJP's Rajput in the Rajya Sabha elections held in 2017.
Rajput had moved the High Court after he lost the election. A former Congress leader, he had joined the BJP just a few weeks before the polls to the Rajya Sabha.
