PM Modi expresses condolences for those who died in Kullu bus accident

Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident at on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Government is providing all possible assistance that is required," said Modi on the official twitter handle of PMO India.

Fifteen people died and twenty-five got injured in an accident as bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area in district of

However, the is still underway.

"The bus was carrying around 50 passengers. So far, 15 dead bodies have been recovered and 25 who got injured have been rescued. The injured have been taken to the local hospital in Banjar," SP of Kullu district police told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

