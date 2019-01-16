JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Minor boy carries mother's body on bicycle after neighbours refuse help for cremation

J-K: Police bring back young boy from militancy
Business Standard

AIMIM MLA appointed as pro-tem speaker, new Telangana Assembly's first session tomorrow

ANI  |  Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] 

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was administered oath by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was also present at the occasion.

Further, the Second State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on Thursday and pro-tem speaker will chair the first session of the Second State Assembly, where he will administer the oath of office to the newly elected members including the nominated member from Anglo-Indian community.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements