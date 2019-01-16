CISF arrests Nigerian man for illegally residing in India on expired VISA

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly residing in India illegally on an expired visa, an official statement said.

The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport selected a foreign passenger for thorough checking on profiling basis at the departure area of terminal-3 on Tuesday.

On enquiry, the passenger revealed his identity as Emmanuel Chinwenwa Ajonuma and it was found that he had arrived in India on medical grounds for three months on November 7, 2010. But after the expiry of his Visa, he neither went back to his country nor extended his Visa. He has been illegally staying in India for the past eight years.

The Nigerian man, who was supposed to travel to Mumbai by Vistara Airlines flight on Tuesday, told the police that his passport also got expired on December 11, 2013.

Immediately, the matter was informed to Assistant Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (AFRRO) of IGI Airport and Delhi Police. Later, Ajonuma was handed over to Delhi Police for further action in the matter.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:50 IST

