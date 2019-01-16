CISF arrests Nigerian man for illegally residing in India on expired VISA

-
ALSO READ
Dutch national apprehended at IGI airport for entering with fake ticket
CISF detects foreign currency worth Rs 12.87 lakh at IGI Airport
CISF seizes cricket thigh pads containing narcotic substance
Passenger apprehended at Delhi airport with foreign currency
Dutch national apprehended at Delhi airport for carrying fake ticket
-
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a passenger from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly residing in India illegally on an expired visa, an official statement said.
The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport selected a foreign passenger for thorough checking on profiling basis at the departure area of terminal-3 on Tuesday.
On enquiry, the passenger revealed his identity as Emmanuel Chinwenwa Ajonuma and it was found that he had arrived in India on medical grounds for three months on November 7, 2010. But after the expiry of his Visa, he neither went back to his country nor extended his Visa. He has been illegally staying in India for the past eight years.
The Nigerian man, who was supposed to travel to Mumbai by Vistara Airlines flight on Tuesday, told the police that his passport also got expired on December 11, 2013.
Immediately, the matter was informed to Assistant Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (AFRRO) of IGI Airport and Delhi Police. Later, Ajonuma was handed over to Delhi Police for further action in the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU