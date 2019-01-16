CISF arrests Nigerian man for illegally residing in India on expired VISA

The (CISF) has apprehended a passenger from International (IGI) Airport for allegedly residing in illegally on an expired visa, an official statement said.

The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Airport selected a foreign passenger for thorough checking on profiling basis at the departure area of terminal-3 on Tuesday.

On enquiry, the passenger revealed his identity as and it was found that he had arrived in on medical grounds for three months on November 7, 2010. But after the expiry of his Visa, he neither went back to his country nor extended his Visa. He has been illegally staying in for the past eight years.

The Nigerian man, who was supposed to travel to by flight on Tuesday, told the police that his passport also got expired on December 11, 2013.

Immediately, the matter was informed to (AFRRO) of Airport and Later, Ajonuma was handed over to for further action in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)