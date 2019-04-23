Akhilesh cries foul over EVM 'malfunctioning'

Citing media reports, (SP) Yadav on Tuesday claimed that EVMs across the country are "malfunctioning or voting for the BJP". He has called it "criminal negligence."

tweeted, "EVMs across malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crores. Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot?"

Polling for the third phase of the elections is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.

The seven-phase The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while the election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.

The result for the election will be announced on May 23.

