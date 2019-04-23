Akhilesh cries foul over EVM 'malfunctioning'

-
ALSO READ
Akhilesh demands removal of UP DGP before elections
BJP dividing society over caste and religion, says Akhilesh
Why BJP leaders only attacking oppn, not highlighting own achievements: Akhilesh Yadav
BSP-SP alliance a mismatch, its leaders unreliable: Shivpal Yadav
SP workers protest in Prayagrag
-
Citing media reports, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that EVMs across the country are "malfunctioning or voting for the BJP". He has called it "criminal negligence."
Akhilesh tweeted, "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crores. Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot?"
Polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while the election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.
The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU