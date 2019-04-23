3 TMC workers injured after bomb hurled at them in Murshidabad

At least three (TMC) workers Tujam Ansari, Masadul Islam, and were injured after some unknown people hurled a crude bomb at them in Municipality ward number seven, said police on Tuesday.

"Among the injured one person is a husband of Domkal's The injured have been admitted to Murshidabad Medical college hospital," police further said.

In West Bengal, voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway in Murshidabad along with Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur constituencies.

The TMC has fielded as its candidate from Murshidabad against BJP's Humayun Kabir.

