All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised: Naqvi

Properties belonging to All India Board will be geo-tagged and facilities like school, college, hospital, community centre, common centre and hostel will be constructed on them, for Minority Affairs Abbas has announced.

"All properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them," told the on Wednesday.

He said that funds to construct these facilities will be provided under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

The also said that the Centre will extend free coaching to Muslim girls for UPSC, and exams.

"Muslim girls will be given free coaching for UPSC, and services entrance exams preparation. We have talked to a few institutes and the process will begin this year after talking to all of them," said.

On Tuesday, Naqvi had announced to connect Madrasas with the formal system of the country in order to enable the students of these seminaries to "contribute to the development of the society".

The government has recently announced its decision to provided scholarship to five crore students belonging to the minority community in the next five years.

The announcements are considered as Bharatiya Janata Party's outreach to the Muslim community to gain their faith.

Modernisation of Madrasas is in line with Prime Narendra Modi's plan that he laid out in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

"Hold Quran in one hand and computer in other," had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)