All Waqf properties to be geo tagged: Naqvi

The government has launched a programme for geo-tagging and digitisation of properties across the country to ensure their better utilisation for social welfare, Abbas said on Wednesday. There are around 5.77 lakh registered properties across the country.

Chairing the 80th meeting of Central Council (CWC) here, Abbas said that a programme had been launched on a war-footing for 100 per cent geo-tagging and digitisation of all Waqf properties so as to ensure transparency and safety of records.

This will ensure that the Waqf properties are utilised for educational empowerment and employment-oriented skill development for the needy, especially economically backward girls, in areas which are deprived of such facilities since Independence, said

The government has initiated GIS/ mapping of Waqf properties with the help of IIT Roorkee and the (AMU).

He said the government was developing schools, colleges, ITIs, skill development centres, multi-purpose community centres, Hunar hubs, hospitals, business and common service centres on Waqf properties across the country.

While just 90 districts were been identified for minority communities' development during the earlier governments, Prime government increased the number to cover 308 districts, the Minister said.

He said a five-member committee headed by Justice (Retd) Zakiullah Khan to review Waqf properties lease rule had submitted its report and the government was taking necessary action on its recommendations.

The CWC was providing financial assistance to state Waqf boards for digitisation of records so that they could complete the process within a time-frame.

The CWC has provided video-conferencing facilities to 20 state Waqf boards and will extend it include the remaining by year end, the Minister said.

--IANS

rbe/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)