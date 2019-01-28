Ambedkar given Bharat Ratna out of compulsion, not by heart: Owaisi

Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, was conferred on B R Ambedkar out of compulsion and not by heart, said All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief

"Tell me out of the total Bharat Ratna awards given how many were Dalit, Adivasi, Muslim, poor, upper caste and Brahmin? Babasaheb (Ambedkar) was given Bharat Ratna, but out of compulsion and not by heart (Mujhe yeh batao ki jitne Bharat Ratna ke award diye gaye usmein se kitne dalit, adivasi, musalmanon, garibon, upper caste aur Brahminon ko diye gaye? Babasaheb ko Bharat Ratna diya par dil se nahi diya majboori ki halat mein diya)," Owaisi said at the Vanchit Bahujan Sabha on Sunday.

His statement comes days after the central government announced the names of former Pranab Mukherjee, late Bhupen Hazarika, and late as the recipients of the coveted honour this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)