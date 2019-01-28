Jind by-poll: Voting underway

Voting is underway for the crucial seat of constituency which went vacant after INLD candidate Middha passed away.

Prominent political leaders like senior Randeep Singh Surjewala, the late Hari Middha's son and ruling BJP candidate and INLD's Umed Singh Redhu are in the fray in today's by-poll.

As per reports, as many as 48,000 voters out of a total of 1,71,113 eligible to vote belong to the Jat community while the remaining others belong to Brahmin, Punjabi, and other communities.

Nearly 80,000 women are eligible to vote. At least 158 polling stations have been set up, of which 67 are located in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)