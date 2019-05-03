Amethi is not important for Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani

communicating with the people of by writing a letter shows he is not giving due importance and has not visited the panchayats located in the constituency himself, said Bharatiya on Friday.

"His writing letter shows that he has not given importance to and thus didn't take the pain to visit 'nyay- panchayat' located in the constituency himself," said Irani.

She was reacting to Gandhi's open letter to the people of

Gandhi, in a letter to his 'Amethi family,' urged the people to vote him back as their on May 6, the fifth phase of the election, promising to push schemes for the region that were stalled by the BJP.

In the letter addressed to "Mera Amethi parivaar (my Amethi family)", Gandhi wrote: "It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On 6 May, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family".

Accusing the BJP of setting up a "factory of lies", Gandhi wrote that Amethi's strength was its "honesty, integrity and simplicity".

