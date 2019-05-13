Amit Shah denied permission to hold rally in Jadavpur

Shah was denied permission to hold a rally in West Bengal's district in the run-up to the last phase of polls, party sources said on Monday.

Sources also said that although permission was granted for Shah's chopper to land here, it was later denied by authorities.

This isn't the first time permission has been denied to Shah.

In January this year, permission was denied for the BJP president's chopper to land in district to hold a rally. However, authorities permitted Shah to hold the public meeting at the last minute.

In its defence, the district administration had stated that it was not possible to grant permission to land VVIP helicopters that week, owing to construction work.

While claimed that the site at which Shah was to land in was used by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the latter claimed that she too had to change her landing location on the request of the

In February, Yogi Adityanath, too, was denied permission to land his chopper in Due to this, he had to touch down in Jharkhand's Bokaro and then travel to district by road to address a public rally.

Yogi was scheduled to address two rallies in on February 3 - one in district's Raiganj and the other in district's Balurghat. However, the government declined permission for his chopper to land for both rallies without any prior notice. Later that day, he addressed the scheduled rally in Raiganj via telephone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)