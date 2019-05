Two CRPF jawans were injured in two separate attacks carried out by naxals here on Sunday.

The two blasts took place near CRPF camps in Trilochanpur and Bijepur under stations limits.

On May 1, 16 jawans were killed in Maharashtra's Garhchiroli in an IED blast by the Naxals.

More details are awaited.

