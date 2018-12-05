SC orders attachment of Amrapali's 5-star hotel, other properties

The on Wednesday ordered the attachment of real estate company Amrapali’s 5-star hotel, (FMCG) company, corporate office, and malls.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Misra, and also comprising Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, directed the (DRT) to sell Amrapali’s properties.

The court expressed its strongest displeasure over the way the Amrapali diverted its money collected from homebuyers and also attached all the high-end luxury cars of the company.

The apex court directed the to sell the properties of Buxar, Rajgir, one hotel in Greater Noida, High Tech City Mall, Muzzafurpur mall, land in Purnia and Bhubaneswar Housing society.

The court also said, "The way you (Amrapali) behaved, it warrants us to direct initiation criminal proceedings against you."

The Apex Court asked lawyer ML Lahoti, who was appearing for many homebuyers that what are the Sections that should be initiated against the real estate company for their behaviour.

Responding to this, Lahoti said that the sections that should be invoked against the real estate company, Amrapali, are forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on December 12.

Slamming Amrapali, the Apex Court directed it to deposit all the rest of the documents within 24 hours to the auditors.

The court also came down heavily on Amrapali for diverting the home buyers' money to the tune of Rs 3000 to its various companies.

Last month, the court had ordered the attachment of a multi-speciality hospital owned by the group in Greater Noida and a ‘benami’ villa in

The apex court is hearing a batch of pleas filed by who have sought quashing of the September 4 last year's Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order and said the moratorium imposed under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is violative of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution.

