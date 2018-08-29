Relief for Mistry as NCLAT admits plea against his removal from Tata Sons

Law Appellate (NCLAT) today admitted a petition moved by ousted P against a Mumbai-bench of the company law order upholding his removal.

Admitting the petition, NCLAT issued notices and said the petition would be heard together with petitions filed by his family's investment firms challenging the removal as well as conversion of into a private company from a public limited firm.

had yesterday filed the petition in his personal capacity, requesting the appellate to set aside the impugned July 9 order of Law Tribunal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)