Andhra: YSRCP, TDP workers clash; 10 injured

Ten workers of the ruling YSR and were injured in a post-poll clash at a village in district of on Sunday.

The injured were admitted to a hospital here.

"Situation in B Kothuru village is tense after the Assembly election results. Workers of and came face to face on Sunday evening. A total of ten people were injured in the clash belonging to both parties," PVR Murty said.

Two separate complaints have been filed by the groups against each other.

In the first case, a case was registered under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 307 (attempt to murder) read with Section 34 (criminal act is done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against eight members of the opponent group.

In the second case, an FIR under Section 99 (no right of private defence) read with Section 19 of the IPC was registered against 20 people. A case was filed under Section 307 read with 34 of the IPC.

No action has been taken against anyone as accused have not been identified so far, the police said.

YSR bagged 151 out 175 Assembly and 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the polls, wresting power from N Chandrababu's for the first time after the bifurcation.

