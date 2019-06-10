Petroleum minister Pradhan discusses crude oil price volatility with US Energy Secy

of and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that he discussed with the of Energy, Rick Perry, crude oil price and its impact on the Indian consumer.

In three tweets, Pradhan briefed about the telephonic conversation he had today with Perry.

Pradhan discussed crude oil price volatility, its impact on Indian consumer and the role of the US in bringing global price stability.

His tweets read, "Discussed ways to work together to enhance security, further develop gas-based in & expand and innovation linkages to bolster the Partnership that was launched in April last year. Also discussed about crude oil price and its impact on the Indian consumer. I also pointed to the important role that the US plays in bringing global price stability."

The also thanked Perry for his good wishes on the victory of in the Lok Sabha polls. His tweet read, "Had a telephonic conversation with of Energy, HE @SecretaryPerry. Thanked him for his good wishes on the resounding mandate for Sh. @narendramodi.

