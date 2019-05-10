Anger more harmful for older adults compared to sadness

could be more harmful to the physical of older adults as compared to sadness, potentially putting them to a higher risk of inflammation, which is associated with heart disease, and cancer, a new study has shown.

The study was published in Psychology and Aging.

"Our study showed that can lead to the development of chronic illnesses, whereas sadness did not," said Meaghan A. Barlow, the of the study.

"As most people age, they simply cannot do the activities they once did, or they may experience the loss of a spouse or a decline in their physical mobility and they can become angry," Barlow added.

Barlow and her co-authors examined whether and sadness contributed to inflammation, an immune response by the body to perceived threats, such as or tissue damage.

While inflammation, in general, helps protect the body and assists in healing, long-lasting can lead to in old age, according to the authors.

The researchers collected and analysed the data from 226 older adults aged 59 to 93 years from They grouped participants as being in early old age, 59 to 79 years old or advanced old age, 80 years old and older.

Over one week, participants completed short questionnaires about how angry or sad they felt. The authors also measured from blood samples and asked participants if they had any age-related

"We found that experiencing anger daily was related to higher levels of and for people 80 years old and older, but not for younger seniors," said Carsten Wrosch, "Sadness, on the other hand, was not related to inflammation or chronic illness," Wrosch added.

Sadness may help older seniors adjust to challenges such as age-related physical and cognitive declines because it can help them disengage from goals that are no longer attainable, said Barlow.

This study showed that not all negative emotions are inherently bad and can be beneficial under certain circumstances, she explained.

"Anger is an energising emotion that can help motivate people to pursue life goals. Younger seniors may be able to use that anger as fuel to overcome life's challenges and emerging age-related losses and that can keep them healthier. Anger becomes problematic for adults once they reach 80 years old, however, because that is when many experience irreversible losses and some of life's pleasures fall out of reach," said Barlow.

The authors suggested that education and therapy may help older adults reduce anger by regulating their emotions or by offering better-coping strategies to manage the inevitable changes that accompany ageing.

"If we better understand which negative emotions are harmful, not harmful or even beneficial to older people, we can teach them how to cope with loss in a healthy way. This may help them let go of their anger," said Barlow.

