Anil Kapoor feels 'humbled' in presence of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been meeting a lot of Bollywood celebrities and the latest one to join the list was Anil Kapoor.
The veteran actor took to his Instagram account to share pictures of him meeting PM Modi and wrote in the caption, "I had the opportunity to meet our h'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji today & I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious & I'm grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person."
This comes a week after a delegation from the Indian Film Industry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
The delegation included a majority of young guns of the industry, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal. Directors Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Shetty were also present during the meeting.
Earlier in December, PM Modi met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry. Soon after, there was a reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
