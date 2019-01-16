Paris Jackson seeks help for 'emotional health' issues

has recently entered a treatment facility seeking help for issues related to her emotional

The daughter of the late is currently living in a facility in the hopes of improving her emotional health, reported E! Online.

A source told E! News, "After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional "

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalised and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her," the insider shared.

Followers of the young star started worrying and speculating that the 20-year-old model was facing issues when she suddenly stopped sharing photos on in mid-December. Furthermore, she did not appear to have joined her family for a vacation to Tokyo, over the holidays either.

Paris has had a whirlwind year filled with photo shoots, public appearances and the start of her music career. The year also saw her losing her grandfather

Paris had made headlines in September 2018 for calling out the paparazzi who were clamouring to get a shot of her face as she left Fashion Week show.

She told fans on Twitter, "I just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn't get a chance to shoot my face. (For those of you that don't know, paps don't get paid unless my face is in the shot.)"

Through the years, Paris has been quite open about her battle with depression and anxiety. She has previously touched upon her struggles with self-confidence, which drove her to attempt committing suicide when she was just 13-years-old.

E! Online cited a Rolling Stone interview from 2017 where she said, "I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

Paris is close to Macaulay Culkin, who is her godfather and also relies on him for emotional support.

In a January 2018 interview, the 'Home Alone' star told Marc Maron, "I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me.

