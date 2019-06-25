Antigua to revoke Mehul Choksi's citizenship, extradite him soon

The citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Choksi, an accused in the multi-crore scam, will be revoked and he will be extradited to once all his legal options are exhausted, Antiguan Browne has said.

"His citizenship was processed and he got through. But the reality is his citizenship will be revoked and he will be repatriated to So there is recourse. It's not a case that we are trying to provide any safe harbour for criminals for those who are involved in financial crimes," a local daily, Observer, quoted Browne as saying.

"We have to allow for due process. He has a matter before the court and as we said to the Indian government, criminals have fundamental rights. has a right to go to court and defend his position. But I can assure you that after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited," he added.

Recently, the (ED) had offered to provide an air ambulance and a team of medical experts to bring back Choksi, who claims to suffer from a heart ailment, from and provide him with all necessary treatment in

A team of specialists from will give a report to the on the present health condition of the fugitive diamantaire to ascertain whether he is fit to travel from to India for interrogation or not. They will submit the report in a sealed cover to the court on July 9.

The has scheduled the matter for hearing on July 10.

On June 17, had submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, stating that he is residing in Antigua and was willing to co-operate in the investigation into the PNB scam.

and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.

Choksi was granted citizenship of on January 15, 2018.

