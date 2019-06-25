Qatar to invest USD 3 bn in cash-strapped Pakistan

has decided to invest USD 3 billion in cash-strapped to help the latter in up its crumbling economy.

This was announced on Monday after a two-day visit of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Thani to as the Imran Khan-led government continues to battle a ballooning balance-of-payment crisis.

"Upon the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Deputy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh announced new investments in the form of deposits and direct investments in the Islamic Republic of worth a total of USD 3 billion," the News Agency said.

With this new investment package, the size of the Qatari-Pakistani economic partnership will amount to USD 9 billion, it said.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the Pakistan Prime Minister's financial adviser, said, "Want to thank the Emir of HRH Sheikh Thani for announcing US $3 Billion in #deposits and direct #investments for #Pakistan and for #Qatar's affirmation to further develop relations between the two "

Qatar is the fourth country to provide a bailout package to Pakistan, after China, the UAE, and

has given to Pakistan USD 4.6 billion in the shape of deposits and commercial loans while has announced a bailout package worth USD 3 billion in addition to USD 3.2 billion on deferred payments, according to The Express Tribune.

The UAE has provided a bailout package of USD 2 billion to Pakistan.

Last month, had reached an agreement with the (IMF) for a bailout package of USD 6 billion. The deal is expected to be approved by the IMF Board on July 3.

Besides the assistance by the global finance body, Pakistan will receive additional funds worth nearly USD 2-3 billion from institutions such as the and Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)