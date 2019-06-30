AP: Three die in road accident

Three women lost their lives and two people were severely injured when a lorry lost balance and rammed into a roadside hotel, police officials said.
The mishap took place at Chatti junction, Chintoor Mandal in the East Godavari district on Saturday.
The police shifted the injured to a hospital in the Chintoor area.
A case has been filed and investigation in the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
