BJP MP criticises Nitish for crumbling law and order situation in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sheohar Rama Devi criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to control the rising crime in the state.

"He does not know how to provide security to the people, I agree it is not possible to provide security to every individual but most of the chaos in the state is due to land-deals. All the officials working under the government should take prompt action and resolve them so that people can live peacefully," Devi told reporters here on Friday.

She added the Bihar CM was once known for ushering in peace in the state and urged him to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

"Nitishji was once known for bringing in peace in Bihar, but the condition has deteriorated terribly now. We want him to resolve the problems quickly," she said.

Devi further added, though the BJP was in coalition with Janata Dal-United (JDU), it was the CM whose words would have the required effect on the officials in the state.

"We are in the coalition but it is the Chief Minister whose orders get the work done. If we come out protesting on the streets it would be a bad sign but it was important to send this message," Devi said.

